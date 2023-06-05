Lawrence M. Sager, 74, of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born March 27, 1949, in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Caroline (Hartman) Sager.
Larry was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. For most of his adult life, he was a self-employed plumber and handyman. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and motorcycles, and was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
Larry is survived by his son, Michael Sager; grandson, Ronnie M. Sager; brothers, Stephen G. Sager, Kenneth Sager and Randall Sager and sisters, Kathy Weiser Walker and Lori Morris. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Sager; daughter, Crystal Sager; and brothers, Colby Sager and Kory “Sam” Sager.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Mathias Assembly of God, 1001 Howards Lick Road, Mathias, W.Va. Interment will be in the Sager Family Cemetery.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
