Lawrence Tilghman Harrison Jr., 76, of Criders, Va., died July 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Prince Frederick, Md., to the late Lawrence Tilghman Harrison Sr. and Katherine Eva Humphrey Harrison.
Lawrence owned and operated Southern Maryland Communications Inc. He was an avid ham radio operator and was a member of the IR 50/50 (a competition shooting). He was a gunsmith and a jack of all trades. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are a daughter, Katrina Harrison and husband, Wayne Allen, of Criders; grandson, Matthew, of Broadway; granddaughter, Abigail, of Criders; grandson, David, of Criders; uncle, John William Harrison of Owings, Md.; aunt, Mary Evelyn Pineault of Alexandria, Va.; a number of cousins and Carolyn Harrison of Basye.
The Rev. Peggy Packard will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing is required and masks are encouraged. Burial will be held at a later date in Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Fire Department, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
