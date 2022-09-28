Layton Ellwood Payne, 77, of Tenth Legion, Va., died peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a long struggle with dementia.
He was born June 3, 1945, in Newark, N.J., and was the son of the late Layton Payne and the late Margie Keister Payne. He grew up in New Jersey, but spent summers in his teen aged years with cousins in the Weyers Cave area.
After high school graduation, Layton enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country as a gunner on a B-52 bomber in Vietnam and numerous U.S. duty stations. While stationed at Loring AFB, he married Diana Lee Newbegin in Caribou, Maine on July 31, 1982. At the end of his 20-year military career, they decided to make the Shenandoah Valley their permanent home.
After moving to the Valley, Layton worked in retail loss prevention, was a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, and later was self-employed as a private investigator. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061 and attended Central Church of Christ in Harrisonburg.
Layton designed the home he and Diana built with a beautiful view of the mountains. He was a NASCAR race fan and enjoyed auctions, antiquing, and photography. He collected watches, soda and milk bottles, blue Ball jars, and coins. He enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music—everything from 60s and 70s classics to Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, and Pavarotti.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana L. Payne and his adult children from his prior marriage: daughter, Michele (John) Popa and son, Mark (Cherri) Payne and their children, all of California, plus his four-legged friends, Gray and Shaggy.
There will be no visitation. At his request, his body was cremated. The memorial service with the Honor Guard will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg with Pastor Jerry O’Hara officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061, P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, Broadway Emergency Squad, 525 S. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
