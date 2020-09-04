Lelan Siler Sr., 89, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Siler was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Eagan, Tenn., and was the son of the late McClellan and Eliza Powers Siler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of siblings.
He owned and operated a plumbing business in Northern Virginia and operated Heavy Equipment for a number of years. Mr. Siler served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean war. He was a member of the VFW in Northern Virginia and he loved to go fishing.
He is survived by sons, Gary Siler and wife, Gayle, of Mississippi, Ronald Siler of Louisiana, Lelan Siler Jr. and wife, Sandy, of Elkton and Michael Siler of Elkton; daughter, Sharon Siler of Shenandoah; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Following the wishes of Mr. Siler, the family requests that family and friends extend any act of kindness and continue good deed to one another.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
