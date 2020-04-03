Leo Richard Shull, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 7, 1933, the son of Elmer Addison and Loma (Howdyshell) Shull.
Leo was a proud veteran of the Korean War and worked at Celanese and Dunham-Bush prior to his retirement. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Sangerville Church of the Brethren and Collins-Hughes VFW.
Leo was an avid gardener, enjoyed cutting wood, fishing, hunting and helping his neighbors. His greatest pleasure was playing with his grandchildren.
On Dec. 10, 1955, he was united in marriage to Patsy Harlow Shull. They were married 55 years prior to her death on Nov. 24, 2009.
He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Hise, of Harrisonburg, and Judy Shull of Bridgewater; three sons, Steve Shull (Tarie Warner), James “Dink” Shull (Cynthia), both of Bridgewater, and Richard Shull (Kam) of Elkton; two brothers, Johnny Shull and Leonard Shull, both of Bridgewater; eight grandchildren, Meghan Hise, Colton Hise, Dusty Shull, Sam Shull, Warner Shull, Luke Shull, Stanton Shull, and Lane Shull; three great-grandchildren, Payton Banks, Willow Shull, and Brady Shull.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Shull, Mary Alexander, and Anna Senger; and brother Otho Shull.
A private graveside service will be conducted with the Rev. Garold Senger, Jr. and Pastor Steve Spire officiating.
Friends and family may visit at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, to pay their respects.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
