Leon Thurston Armentrout
Leon Thurston Armentrout, 88, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, died June 6, 2020, at his residence. A son of the late John and Frances Armentrout, he was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Keezletown.
Leon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Leon was a member of Bridgewater Baptist Church. He and two others started Dairymen Specialties; he later sold out and started Leon’s Electric in 1980. He loved to spend his limited spare time at his cabin and enjoyed spending time with his family.
On Aug. 15, 1953, he married Frances Taylor Armentrout, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Deborah Jordan and husband, Ervin, of Hinton and Barbara Hoover of Dayton; one son, David Armentrout and wife, Mary Lou, of Dayton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Luther Armentrout and wife, Doris, of Harrisonburg; sister, Shirley McInturff Shirley of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and two brothers-in-law, Roy Lee Derrer of Harrisonburg and Aubrey Treakle of Orange, Va.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Armentrout; two sisters, Ivy Lou Derrer and Linda Page Treakle; two infant brothers; and one great-grandchild.
Friends may visit and pay condolences from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kelly Lane and Pastor Roger Auston officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bridgewater Baptist Church, 119 South Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc., Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, or Sentara RMH Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
