Leroy W. Plaugher
Leroy W. Plaugher, of Bridgewater, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, and is once again in the loving arms of his wife of 76 years, Nora S. Plaugher, who died earlier this year. Their love was extraordinary and all those that knew them observed and admired their undying devotion to each other.
Leroy was born in Washington, D.C. on May 27, 1924, and raised in Arlington, Va. One of his favorite pastimes as a young teenager was watching the construction of the Pentagon. He graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1942. One month later, he met the love of his life, Nora Smith, who had come to Arlington to do her part in the war effort. They were married on Oct. 17, 1943.
Leroy was inducted into the Army in January 1943. After spending more than a year as a medic in the Air Force, he transferred to the infantry and went to Europe to join the 8th infantry division. The fourth day in action, he was wounded by shrapnel and spent six weeks in the hospital. After discharge from the service, he and Nora lived in Arlington for nine years before buying a house in Fairfax County. While living in Arlington, their two children, a daughter, Joyce, and son, Glenn, were born. In January 1947, Leroy went to work for the Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington, D.C., where he worked for 33 years. They moved near Luray in 1979 and in 2002 they moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Together, Leroy and Nora enjoyed square dancing and traveling, with their favorite being several trips to Hawaii. Leroy’s favorite awards were a combat infantry badge, a purple heart and a bronze star.
Leroy was preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Fairbanks (in 1994); their son, Glenn Plaugher (in 2005); their daughter, Joyce Fairbanks (in 2019); and his dear wife, Nora, on Feb. 3, 2020. One of the proud moments of Leroy’s life was getting to know his grandson, Brad Fairbanks and his wife, Julie, and their two precious children, Liam and Peyton, who live in Ashland, Va.
Leroy and Nora’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community for their friendship and the care provided to Leroy after Nora’s passing.
The funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater Monday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. with interment at Dayton Cemetery following the service. Military rites provided by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Leroy’s memory to the Bridgewater Retirement Community-Assisted Living.
