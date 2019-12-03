Leslie Anne Phillips, 37, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Nov. 28, 2019.
She is survived by her two sons, Dominik and Zachary; her father and mother, Gino and Kandi Phillips; sister, Mitena Phillips; brother, Zachary Phillips; grandparents, Raymond and Juanita Phillips of New Market; special aunt, Connie; great-granny, Rose; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins here in the Valley.
She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and will rest in Ferry, Alaska, at the cabin overlooking Mount McKinley.
She served a tour in the U.S. Army and was a radiologist in Springfield, Mo.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at noon at Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.