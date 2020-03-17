Lester Lloyd Cline Jr.
Lester Lloyd Cline Jr., 94, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Hinton, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Cline was born Nov. 12, 1925, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lester Lloyd and Reather (Rodeffer) Cline Sr.
Lester served in the United States Navy during World War II and was serving on the S.S. John McIver when it sank. He was rescued by a British Ship. He later served in the United States Coast Guard as well. Following his military service, Mr. Cline worked for Safeway Grocery Store for 31 years, retiring in 1982. He was an avid hunter. Mr. Cline loved riding horses and was a charter member of the Valley Saddle Club. Lester was a very opinionated person, who always stood his ground. He was very proud of his firm handshake, which he had until the day he passed away.
Lester was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Betty Lucille (Dixon) Cline, on Jan. 25, 2013. After the death of his wife, Lester reunited with his first wife, Julia Ann Pennington, who preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2018.
Mr. Cline is survived by his children, Patty Sue Driver of Harrisonburg, Lester “Sonny” Cline III and wife, Tami, of Rockingham, Ronald Cline and Diana Feddon, and her two sons, Joseph and Patrick of Singers Glen and Donald Cline of Hinton; one sister, Christine Miley; five grandchildren, Christopher Loker and wife, Shelley, Katy Zebrowski and husband, Adam, Sydnee Cline, Troy Cline and Baleigh Cline; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by six siblings, Mary Frances Sheffey, Evelyn Hayden, Lillian Stearn, Charles Cline, Mildred Davis and Helen Huddle.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Hinton, Va., with Chaplain Karen Burke officiating.
Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. However, friends may view and sign the register book on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing, may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
