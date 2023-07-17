Lewis Edward Barger
Lewis Edward Barger, 87, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away July 4, 2023, at South Bay Hospital following a brief stay.
Lew was born Aug. 26,1935, in Rockingham County, Va. to the late Willie G. and Evelyn G. Raines Barger.
Mr. Barger is survived by his five sisters, Janet M. Minnick and Betty L. Bailey of Rockingham, Va., Audrey J. Hayghe and Barbara E. Wenger (Fred) of Sun City Center, Fla., and Linda Pence (Thomas) of Broadway; nephew, Kevin Bailey; nieces, Tanya Bradford, Sarah Deavers (Chad); one great- niece and four great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Donald R. Bailey.
He was raised and lived in the McGaheysville area until he graduated from Montevideo High School, class of 1952. Shortly after graduation, he entered the United States Air Force and served his country for 10 years. Lew served at various bases in the U.S., including San Antonia, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colo., as well as overseas in Japan and Iceland.
Lew Loved Country music and learned to play guitar as a young teenager. Prior to entering the military, he played in a local band with the Dean Brothers throughout the Valley. He also played in bands while overseas.
After leaving the military, he relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., where he resided for the next 30 plus years until retirement from a chemical manufacturing facility. He then moved to the Senior Living community of Sun City Center, Fla. He was an avid NASCAR fan and followed closely the careers of Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick.
Lew Loved nature and you could find him walking the nature trails throughout the parks in and around Jacksonville when he resided there. He also continued his nature walks in Sun City Center, making friends with all the dogs he would meet along the way. He always had a pocketful of doggie treats for his new friends as they were always happy to see him walking down the sidewalk.
A graveside service will be held July 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
