Lewis Kent Rose, 91, of Laurel, Md., passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 20, 2023. Mr. Rose was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Mountain Grove, Va. (Bath County), and was the son of the late Bedford Dewey and Lillie Brinkley Rose. He was known to his friends and family as Lewis, Kent, Louie, Dad, or Paw. He loved his family and the great outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
Mr. Rose served in the U.S. Air Force, was a Korean War Veteran, and later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He spent most of his career in the U.S. Forest Service in firefighting and law enforcement, in both the Jefferson and Daniel Boone National Forests. He often assisted, in various capacities, with fighting wildfires in the Western United States. Lewis was a member of the Newport Volunteer Fire Department and also the Newport Masonic Lodge No. 261 and Ruritan Club. He served as a Boy Scout leader in both Newport, Va. and Laurel, Md., and attended First Christian Church of Newport and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Laurel.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rose was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Bedford Rose Jr., Darrell Rose, Bertha Carroll, and Ramona Howell. He is survived by two sisters and one brother: Shirley Powell of Blacksburg, Va., Eleanor Pate of Hot Springs, Va., and George Scott Rose of Greenwood, Del.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Emswiler Rose of Laurel, Md. He is also survived by his first wife, Jacqueline H. Rose of Newport, Va.
As a proud father, he is survived by his five children: Darrell Rose (wife, Robin) of Cornelius, Ore.; Timothy Rose (wife, Sallie) of Pembroke, Va.; Karen Matthews (husband, Paul) of Collinsville, Va.; Kevin Rose (wife, Cindy) of Sykesville, Md., and Leigh Ann Acree (husband, Art) of Ellicott City, Md.
“Paw” dearly loved his eight grandchildren: William Rose, Thomas Rose, Angelia Dewald, Jessie Richardson, Jena Richardson, Evan Rose, Eli Rose, and Logan Acree. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
His body was cremated. Minister David Carroll will conduct a memorial service at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
