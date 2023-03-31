Lincoln B. “Link” McAvoy, 82, passed away March 29, 2023. He was born March 8, 1941, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and spent most of his life in Augusta and Rockingham counties. A son of the late Adam and Alethia Thompson McAvoy, he was predeceased by a brother, Anthony H. McAvoy.
Link, as he was known by many, worked primarily installing residential and commercial tile and carpet for several companies located in the central Valley, Charlottesville, Washington, D.C. and Tidewater, Va. areas. In the early 1980s, he started his own company, Designer Tile, and designed and installed custom kitchens and bathrooms. He served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne.
Mr. McAvoy accepted Christ later in life and was baptized on his most recent birthday.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sampson McAvoy. He is also survived by a son, Tim (Amy) McAvoy; a daughter, Lanette “Laney” (Bruce) Thompson; a brother, E. Kelly McAvoy; grandchildren, Jessica Haney, Tyler McAvoy, Jarrett Haney, Caitlin McAvoy, Jacob “Jake” Haney; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Haney. Additionally, he is survived by his first wife, Carolyn Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Victory Fellowship Church, 3160 Limestone Lane, Dayton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 734, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
