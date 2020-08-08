Lloyd Matthew Hoskins, 92, of Keezletown, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
He was born on March 17, 1928 in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Stanley C. and Mary Armentrout Hoskins.
Lloyd lived all of his life in the valley and was a 1946 graduate of Keezletown High School and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic and had been employed with J. O. Stickley before retiring in 1992.
On Dec. 31, 1952, he married the former, Gladys Mae Martz, who preceded him in death on April 26, 2010.
He is survived by a daughter, Debra Hoskins and friend, Lori Hatfield; a nephew, Alan Shomo and wife, Rebecca, and a niece, Susie Shomo and companion, Billy Hill.
A sister, Allie Shomo preceded him in death also.
A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and you are encouraged to visit www.lindseyharrisonburg.com to leave condolences for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.