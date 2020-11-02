Lonnie E. Shifflett Jr.
Lonnie E. Shifflett Jr. “Bud”, 81, of Elkton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1939, and was a son of the late Lonnie E. Shifflett Sr. and Frances Comer Shifflett.
He served in the Army Reserves and went on to be an inspector for VDOT for over 30 years. His passion was working in jail ministry for 53 years. He loved to see how Christ could change and transform lives. He had a heart that chased after God and was like a spiritual giant to his children. He was a man that was content to stay in the background and was not a man who sought glory for his accomplishments. He loved the word of God, which he taught others for many years as a teen and adult Sunday school teacher. But he taught in a greater capacity through his spirit of humility, kindness and the grace he extended to everyone he met, regardless of their status in society or past failures.
On Dec. 1, 1962, he married the love of his life, Betty Jean Shifflett, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Shifflett and Angela Shifflett Dean and husband, Monte, both of Elkton; one son, Jonathan Todd Shifflett and wife, Ashley, of Staunton; three sisters Dorcas Shifflett of Dyke, Shelby Hensley of Elkton and Carolyn Shifflett of Charlottesville; one brother, Michael Shifflett of Elkton and two grandchildren, Levi and Sierra Baker. In additions to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Wade Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call or visit the home in Elkton at any time.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home in Elkton with Pastor John Bradshaw and Brother Harold Kephart officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged for the health of his family and others. The family asks that you honor this request.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Children’s Christmas Toy Drive. This is a yearly program established to buy toys for needy children at Christmas whose parent/parents are incarcerated. Contact Lonnie’s daughter, Angie, to contribute.
