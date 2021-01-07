Lonnie Wilson Arrington Jr. passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home in Luray. He was born July 22, 1942, in North Carolina, while his father was stationed at Fort Bragg. He was the son of Lonnie W. Arrington Sr. and Edna Virginia Good Arrington.
He graduated from Luray High School in 1960 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He served two years and was honorably discharged. He then entered the Air Force Reserves. While in the Reserves, his unit was called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He returned home safely when the crisis was settled. After leaving the service, he lived the rest of his life in Luray.
In his early working life, he was employed as a carpenter, until an accident caused him to lose a leg. He began his career at the Town of Luray as the recreation director. He later was promoted to assistant town manager. He also served as the town manager during an interim period, but ended his career after 26 years as the assistant town manager. After retiring, he ran for the Luray Town Council, easily winning. While on the Council, he was a member of the Planning Commission. He served on the Council until health issues forced him to step down. Lonnie was always proud of his service to the Town of Luray, and he was especially pleased with the progress he saw in the town during his tenure.
Lonnie was a former member and past president of the Luray Lions Club and a past member of the Luray Moose Lodge. He was an avid Nationals fan. He and his wife, Mary Ann Arrington, had managed the First Street Apartment complex for many years.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
On July 23, 1977, he married Mary Ann Judd, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Maas and husband, Daniel, of Staunton and Stephanie Shenk and husband, Mark, of Stanley; two stepsons, Wayne Beaver of Luray and Jeffrey Beaver of the Faith Mission Home; two sisters, Alma Pettit and Alice Gray, both of Luray; one grandson, Koty Gray of Williamsburg; one stepgrandson, Jermey Beaver of Bealeton; one stepgranddaughter, Ashley Shenk of Elkton; one stepgreat-grandson, Emanuel Shenk of Elkton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Pebbles. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael A. Arrington of Luray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Page County SPCA.
