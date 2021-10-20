Lori Lee Taylor Downey, 62, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 14, 2021, at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Downey was born March 6, 1959, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Charles Franklin and Joyce Satterwhite Taylor.
She served our country in the United States Army and had worked at JMU for several years. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and spend time with her great-grandkids and her dogs. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and fall was her favorite time of year.
Mrs. Downey is survived by her husband, Dwight Downey; a brother, Richard “Larry” Taylor; a sister, Diana Taylor; a granddaughter, Jessica Downey; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Emma, Jackson and Addie; a nephew and three nieces.
Pastor Danny Herring will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
