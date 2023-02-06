Louis "Lou" Allen Royston, 73, of Timberville, passed away Feb. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born March 14, 1949, in Front Royal to the late Louis B. Royston and Juanita Jane Johnson Hughes.
Lou was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Marines from 1968-1970 and then joined the Army National Guard from 1971-1979. He worked for 22 years at Kawneer as a supervisor before owning and operating Royston General Hauling. Lou was a member of the Timberville Church of the Brethren, a life member of the Broadway Vol. Fire Dept., A.M. Vets, and the POW-MIA Riders Association.
On March 12, 1971, he married the former Brenda Herring, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Becky Messina of Timberville; son, Bubby Royston and wife, Kelly A., of Rockingham; grandchildren, Chelsey Royston, Payton Messina, Bryce Messina, Logan Royston and Tanner Royston; great-grandsons, Kaiden and Landen Miller; sister, Debbie Baker and husband, Dennis, of Keezletown; his beloved dog, Boomer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brady Royston.
Pastors Karl Magenhofer and Dwayne Painter will conduct a funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Timberville Church of the Brethren. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.
