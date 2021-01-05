Louis Van Der Eems
Louis Van Der Eems, 86, a resident of Broadway, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home. Mr. Van Der Eems was born Aug. 24, 1934, in New Jersey and was the son of the late Charles and Anne Van Hoff Van Der Eems Sr.
On June 7, 1958, he married Evelyn Anna Katharina Hadeler Van Der Eems, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Luanne Van Der Eems Ropp and husband, Phil, David Van Der Eems and wife, Karen, Paul Van Der Eems and wife, Lauran; grandchildren, Jennifer Ropp Sotriffer and husband, Christopher, Andrew Ropp and RyAnn Dean, Christopher Ropp, Matthew Ropp and wife, Danielle, Matthew Burnell and wife, Heather, Andrew Burnell and wife, Jordyn, Eric Van Der Eems and wife, Hallie, Emily Van Der Eems, Seth Van Der Eems and wife, Kristina, Claire Van Der Eems Mahrefat and husband, Shamal, Annika Van Der Eems, Evan Van Der Eems and 11 great-grandchildren.
Louis served in the U.S Navy from 1955-1961 where he received the National Defense Service Metal for good conduct. Louis began his civilian career working in the financial industry and retired from Standard Register as the Sales Development Manager. He spent many years volunteering as a Youth Football Coach and supporting his grandchildren in athletics. After retirement Louis enjoyed working outdoors, hunting, playing golf, and spending time with family and grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were woodworking and working alongside his children and grandchildren in his workshop, construction projects, and helping friends with home renovations.
He was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene Board and the choir. Out of his passion for hunting and his commitment to his faith, Louis established the Annual Sportsmen Dinner at the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. Louis was always singing and is remembered for his sustaining faith and enduring commitment to his wife, Evelyn, family, and friends.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
A private memorial service will be held with Pastors Jim Harrison and Roger Dove from The First Church of the Nazarene with music by Doris Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Church of the Nazarene JOY Board supporting scholarships for the Annual Sportsmen Dinner or HOPE Distributed, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
