Louis Wesley Nichols, 77, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Luray, and was a son of the late David Wesley Nichols and Pearl Stoneberger Nichols.
Louis was a veteran of the United States Army, having served two years with the military police. He worked for Wallace Business Forms as a machine operator for 30 years. He was a member and trustee of the Newport Christian Church and a member of the American Legion. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and renovating houses.
On Feb. 14, 1969, he married Mary Frances Foltz Nichols, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Mark Nichols and Kevin Nichols and wife, Mallory, all of Harrisonburg; a sister, Janice McKnight of Luray; three brothers, Wayne and Jerry Nichols, both of Luray, and Tommy Nichols of Mount Jackson; and two grandchildren, Paige Nichols and Keigen Nichols, both of Harrisonburg. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Bobby Nichols.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Newport Christian Church by Pastor Mike Nichols with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport Christian Church.
