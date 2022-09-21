Loy Allen Hartman, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Hartman was born Aug. 10, 1939, in the Smith Creek area of Franklin, W.Va., and was the son of the late Melvin Earl and Mary Ellen Lambert Hartman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Weldon, John and Otis Hartman, and one sister, Lucy Propst.
Loy served in the U.S. Army from May 1962-1964 and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Harrisonburg. He retired from Reynolds in Grottoes after 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being with family, and traveling with his wife. He loved spending time at his cabin that he built with his wife and kids. Loy valued hard work, faith and family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Violet “Bobby” Murphy Hartman; son, Gary Hartman of Harrisonburg; daughters, Sherry Appel and husband, Jeff, of McGaheysville and Kimberly Thompson and husband, David, of Lacey Spring; grandchildren, Cody, Zachary, and Jessica Hartman, Amber Minnick, Samantha Shenk, and Casey Thompson; 12 special great-grandchildren as well as three sisters, Kathleen, Cornelia and Nancy, all of Franklin, W.Va.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 210 South Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
