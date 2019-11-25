Loyd Basil Newman, Jr., 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
Loyd was born in Clover Hill on March 6, 1933, a son of the late Opal Elizabeth (Miller) and Loyd Basil Newman, Sr.
He was a farmer, a member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Dayton, and had served in the U.S. Army in the 63rd Engineer Battalion.
He was united in marriage on Oct. 9, 1954, to Shirley (Suter) Newman, who survives.
Loyd is also survived by a daughter, Sharon Newman of Harrisonburg; son, Jeffrey Newman and wife, Carla, of Dayton; sister, Delores Holsinger and husband, Wayne, of Winchester; brother, James Newman and wife, Carolyn, of Dayton; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary and Bonnie Moyers, and Frank and Elizabeth Suter, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Brunk.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Dayton, with Rev. Isaac Harper officiating. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 422 Hinton Road, Hinton, VA 22831, Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22812, and/or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
