Lurty Dallas "Junior" Campbell, 80, of Mount Crawford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. He had been terminally ill for several years. He was born May 15, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Lurty, Sr. and Ruby Violet Thomas Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Renee Campbell Figgins Cook and four sisters, Geneva Lambert, Beatrice Heerman, Doris Washington, and an infant, Edna Campbell; two brothers, Everett “Jim” and Donnie “Bunk” Campbell.
Lurty served 8 1/2 years in the U.S. Army, joining right after graduating from Montevideo High School with the class of 1959. He served tours in Germany, Okinawa, Vietnam and the U.S. Upon leaving the Army in 1967, he soon went to work for Verizon Phone Company (then Harrisonburg Telephone Co.) and worked there until his retirement in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Lambert Campbell; children, Tony Lee Campbell, Randall Alan Campbell (Kristy) and Crystal Lynn Campbell, all of Mount Crawford, Va.; one brother, Alfred “Ray” Campbell; seven surviving grandchildren, Wesley (Kate) Campbell, Harrisonburg, Bradley (Gina) Campbell, Manquin, Va., Amanda Knicley (Donnie), Mount Crawford, Aaron (Bre) Figgins, Mount Crawford, Alexa (Jesse) Showalter, Harrisonburg, Allison Cook (Damian), Linville and Alysse Campbell, Mount Crawford; nine great-grandchildren, Courtney and William Knicley, Tanner, Cole and Peyton Campbell, Avory and Levi Figgins and Brayden and Gerilynn Campbell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lurty was a pathological sports enthusiast. He loved all sports and was involved and attended every event for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until his declining health prevented. He coached youth leagues in Mount Crawford and "the Tigers" in Bridgewater in his younger days and played softball himself when he was younger and healthier. He also enjoyed golf and bowling with his friends and family for many years. Lurty was an avid storyteller. He could tell you his life story in one visit. He had an excellent memory and loved to talk about his military escapades, his sports and his family. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them and talking about them.
Lurty was active in his church, Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, from childhood until failing health prevented his attendance. He served in many capacities as ushering, serving on the Board and an all-around supporter of the programs. He was also a member of the Mt. Crawford Ruritans, Woodmen of the World and VFW Post 632.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Jan. 29, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan King officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
