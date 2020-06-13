Luther John Strickler, 5.5 months shy of 100, of Hollywood Fla., and formerly of Lacey Spring, died peacefully June 10, 2020, after living in his home until the day of his death.
He was born November 25, 1920, in Lacey Spring, and was the son of the late Luther John Strickler, Sr. and Alma M. Lincoln.
John was a soldier of the US Army in the 510th Anti/Air craft artillery battalion, a veteran of World War II and was awarded the following medals: American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal with two bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Medal.
John was a born again Christian and a very involved member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Hollywood, Fla., of which he became a member on March 19, 1978. He began a prison ministry, was a member of the Church Council, was the Chairperson of the church's board of trustees, a member of the United Methodist Men's Group, a Lay Speaker for the church, an active member of Gideons, and enjoyed holding Bible studies in his home for many years. He was a loving husband and step-father and a devoted Grandfather. He always thought of others before himself.
On September 8, 1961, he married the love of his life, Arlene Haun Strickler, who preceded him in death after 52 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bradley H. Knupp. Sr, brother, Raymond R. Strickler, sisters, Mary G. Kronk, Virginia L. Bowers, Ethel I. Coulter, and Eula L. Godlove.
John is survived by his devoted care-taker and daughter, Regenia Lynn Wine, and husband, Shelton, of Waynesboro, five grandchildren, Carrie M Miller-Blackburn and husband, Kevin, Heather L. Bayers and husband, Jason, Melissa A. Hawkins and husband, Chris, Debra L. Martinez and husband, Roland, and Bradley H. Knupp, Jr.; fourteen great-grandchildren, Michael and wife, Ariel, Christopher, Emmalyn, Alyssa, Nate, Zack, Anna Kate, CJ, Aaliyah, Joseph, Anthony, Michael and Chrisalynn; one great-great-grandchild, Aubrielle; nephew, John Robert (Bob) Strickler of Greenville, S.C., and nieces, Sylvia Jean Rhoads of Orlando Fla. and Nona Lee Bowman of Harrisonburg.
Due to the coronavirus, the family will not be able to receive family or friends, and Mr. Strickler will not be available for viewing. Those that wish to sign the guest book may do so here: www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Rev. Mark Jones will conduct a VIRTUAL graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Those that wish to attend the virtual service may do so via https://youtu.be/s42dTFwDPjI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church; 7651 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33024.
