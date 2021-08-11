Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick, 59, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., and was a son of the late Lawrence Eugene Hedrick and Judith Ann Baker Hedrick of Arizona.
Tony was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, cooking, volunteering for 30 or more years as a member of the Page County Fair Board, and was passionate about his career in law enforcement.
Tony served in the U.S. Army prior to his job as a correctional officer for more than 10 years at the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a retired Master Deputy Sheriff from the Fairfax County Sheriff's Department, where he served for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Patricia “Trish” Johnson Hedrick of Stanley, whom he married on April 6, 1991; two sons, Specialist Lawrence E. “Lee” Hedrick III and Lynn A. “T.J.” Hedrick II, both of Stanley; three daughters, Lindsey Hedrick and Emily Hedrick, both of Stanley, and Katelynn Johnson and husband, Andrew, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Jacob Hedrick, Jordan Hedrick and Victoria Smoot. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. Hedrick II and wife, Linda, and Richard Hedrick; four sisters, Julie Thorpe and wife, Jayne, Melanie Smith, Evelyn Higgs and wife, Bridget, and Lori Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Bradley Funeral Home by The Rev. Larry Wilson Johnson. Burial will be in the St. Luke Cemetery at Alma, Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.