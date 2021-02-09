Maj. George Patrick Roller
Maj. George Patrick Roller (Ret.) passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 24, 1959, the son of Dr. Lawrence W. “Larry” Roller and Barbara Sellers Roller.
George graduated from Harrisonburg High School, joined the U.S. Marine Corp, and four years later received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant. He majored in Military Science at James Madison University and was commissioned as an Army 2LT upon graduation. His military career included the Marine Reserves, U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He was a Decorated Army Ranger with multiple awards including the Army Commendation medal. His military career in the Virginia National Guard included postings in the Harrisonburg Unit and in the Staunton Unit as Commanding Officer of Company C. He had multi-deployments ending with the Bosnia Conflict. He retired with the rank of Major.
In retirement, he served as an Industrial and Commercial Ministry’s workplace Chaplain at Eaver’s Tires in Fishersville and Hershey’s Tires in Staunton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Ann Tomarchio, Laurie Dye and her husband, Derek, and a brother, Lawrence “Joey” Roller and his wife, Jenny; 10 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Colleen Mullen, Darrell and Eileen Switzer, John Edge, and Scott Sellers.
God received a wonderful brother/son, fierce friend, decorated soldier, and faithful servant.
There will be a private burial at the Fairview Church of the Brethren at Endless Caverns with family and close friends on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s name to Southwest Indian Foundation, P.O. Box 86, Gallup, NM 87305 or Industrial and Commercial Ministries Inc., 57 South Main St., Suite 512, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.