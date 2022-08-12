Mario S. "Mike" Galang, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
He was born May 31, 1935, and was a son of the late Ricardo and Cresencia Sabili Galang.
Mike retired from serving his country in the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He had worked in the telecommunications field for numerous organizations including JMU and Wiltel. He was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. Mike was a coach and umpire for Bridgewater Little League and Bridgewater Softball. He was an avid fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Mike was united in marriage to Judith (Row) Galang, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, George Glenn Galang of Atlanta, Ga., Shaun William Galang and wife, Jennifer, of Winchester, Jeffrey Sterling Galang and wife, Brandy Boe, of Charlottesville, Heather Lynne-Michelle Galang and husband, Piyush Khullar, of St. Paul, Minn., Mario "Tony" Galang of Atlanta, Ga., Stephen Galang and spouse, and Michelle Smiley and spouse; grandchildren, William Galang, Michelle Galang, Matias Galang, Ezra Galang, and Afton Khullar; and brothers, sisters, numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Fausto Galang.
A funeral service will be held Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jennifer K. Scarr officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishershville, VA 22939 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
