Marion Douglas Turner
Marion Douglas Turner, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Page County to the late Harry C. and Pearl Frazier Turner.
He attended Page County High School and served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, the Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613 in Shenandoah and retired from Avtex Fibers after 30 years of service. He loved his farm, gardening, hymn sings and family gatherings. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all those who loved him.
On Oct. 24, 1964, he married Rhoda M. Gray Turner, who preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2011. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Jenkins, and brothers, Harry C. Turner Jr. and Garland S. Turner.
He is survived by daughters, Penny Collier and husband, Barry, of Shenandoah, Patricia “Patty” Lam and husband, Steve, of Elkton; sister, Ruth Bankard and husband, Charles, of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Briana Sutherland and husband, Justin, Cheyenne Simmons and husband, Chase, Jessica Collier and fiancée, Jesse, Kendall Collier and companion, Hannah; and great-grandchildren, Caroline Simmons, Peyton, Daniel and Clinton Sutherland.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Ellen H. Martin officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church or the Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613 in Shenandoah.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
