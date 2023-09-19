Mark Daniel Campbell, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Campbell was born July 9, 1956, in Lebanon, Pa., and was the son of Betty Heatwole Campbell and the late Robert Eugene Campbell.
Mark served our country with the United States Army and was an avid arrowhead hunter and collector. He loved gardening and his dog, Bluebelle.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kathy Fitzwater Campbell and his twin brother, Melvin E. Campbell and wife, Phyllis.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
