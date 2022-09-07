Mark Everette Dellinger
Mark Everette Dellinger, 92, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Terry Hendricks will officiate. Military honors will follow by Edinburg VFW.
Mr. Dellinger was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Edinburg, son of the late Galen Jerome Dellinger Sr. and Julia Fadely Dellinger.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He formerly worked for Mason-Dixon, founder and owner of Dellinger Sanitation Service for 21 years, founder and owner of Creekside Campground, sanitation supervisor for the City of Harrisonburg, Irvin Inc., and loved farming. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Edinburg, past president and member of the Hamburg Ruritans, lifetime member of Edinburg VFW No. 2447, lifetime member and past president of the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and member of the Woodstock Moose No. 575.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Edsel, Bill and Jerry; sister, Marian Mantz; grandson, Daniel Dellinger and daughter-in-law, Diane Dellinger.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ellen Kay Kline Dellinger, whom he married on Jan. 28, 1955; children, Lynn Reid (Richard) of Mount Jackson, Lisa Mullenex (Jon) of Harrisonburg and Bradley Dellinger (Carolyn) of Edinburg; sisters, Anna Givens, Shelby Eye, Eleanor Cook and Sandra Green; grandchildren, Heidi Michael (David), Jeremiah Finks (Charity), Katherine Spiers (Jared), Mark Mullenex, Samuel Dellinger (April), and Tabatha Dellinger (Doug); great-grandchildren, Clark, Ashlyn, Nathan, Ella, Emily, Kinley, Emmett, Owen, Everett and Paige.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edinburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Edinburg, VA 22824 or you may do something nice for someone in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Our dad always thought the best of everyone and never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. His generosity touched many lives. Throughout his life he was very appreciative of those who worked with him, his co-workers and employees. He cherished friendships and family and will be greatly missed by all that knew him
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
