Marlin Paul Alt, of New Market, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. He spent the last eight years in assisted living at VMRC. Marlin was born in Petersburg, W.Va., on Dec. 16, 1933, and was the son of the late Luther and Fannie Alt.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Martin Alt. He is also survived by his children, Marlin P. Alt, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Linda C. Alt, of Virginia Beach, Judith A. Carson, of Virginia Beach, Sharon D. Alt, of Virginia Beach and Jay Rhodes, of Rockingham; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Darwin Alt, of Manassas and his sister, Dawn Shelton, of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Shelton.
Marlin graduated from Bridgewater College in 1954 and worked clerical jobs during college. He served in the United States Army as an enlisted officer following graduation. He was a certified public accountant and joined the accounting firm of Willet and Bosserman in 1957 and became a partner in 1960. After a series of name changes, the practice merged with AM Pullen & Company in 1977 and Marlin served on the firm’s Executive Committee. In 1984, a merger with McGladrey from the mid-west created the fifth largest CPA firm. A portion of the practice in Harrisonburg is now known as PBMares, LLP. Marlin was a longtime member of the Virginia Society of CPAs, where he served on numerous boards and committees.
Mr. Alt published several articles for The Virginia Accountant (now Disclosures) and lectured on accounting and auditing subjects before Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia CPA Societies. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants where he served as a leader for Professional Development Courses by AICPA, chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee that published the Audit Guide on “Audits of Personal Finance Statements” and chairman of the Committee Relations of the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration.
Marlin was highly respected for his analytical ability and maintained exacting professional standards. When called to his office after he had reviewed your work, a staff accountant often thought “Oh crap” as Marlin looked over his glasses and frankly pointed out how the work could have been improved. A compliment for a job well done was rarer and more valued than a 10% pay raise.
Marlin served two terms as president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, the only person to have ever served consecutive terms with the organization. He was a past scoutmaster of Cub Scout Pack No. 103 and a past member who served in leadership roles for Harrisonburg Jaycees, Elks, and Lion’s Club. Marlin taught Auditing at Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU) and was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
Marlin had many outdoor hobbies, including hunting, fishing, boating and water skiing. He was a member of multiple hunt clubs and there was always great competition within the group, especially with his brother, Darwin, as to who would harvest the first deer or the biggest animal. Marlin took a number of big game hunting trips to the western United States and had a number of mounted trophies including moose, elk, deer, bear, bobcat and a very impressive big horn sheep. In the spring, Marlin always looked forward to the opening of wild turkey season. The first day of trout season often found he and Margaret on a riverbank or lake with their poles.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Greenmount Church of the Brethren with Pastor Scott Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
The family would appreciate it if those attending the service wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater College Office of Institutional Advancement at 402 East College St., College Box 33, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
