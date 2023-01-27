Marvella Campbell Meade, 81, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Mrs. Meade was born March 17, 1941, in Elkton, Va. and was the daughter of the late Lurty James and Ruth Emily Eppard Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Jackson “Jack” Meade; a daughter, Mary Frances McInerney; and a sister, Barbara Stout.
Marvella was a graduate of Elkton High School and attended Madison College. She served our country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a 2nd Class Airman. Marvella retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse with the State of Maryland.
She is survived by a son, Mark McInerney; two daughters, Patti McInerney and husband, David Bowen, and Dani McInerney; two brothers, the Rev. L.J. “Dickie” Campbell and wife, Becky, and Darrell Campbell and wife, Carol; her sister’s long-time companion, John Scarlis; three grandchildren, Jonathan Dean, Adaira McInerney and husband, Ben Dofflemyer, and Brendan Stutz as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, all services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
