Marvin A. Dove
Marvin Allen Dove, 72, a resident of Timberville, passed away July 6, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Mr. Dove was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Rockingham, Va., to Allen Marvin and the late Evelyn Esther Ritchie Dove.
He worked as a grocery store manager at Kroger for over 30 years and was an associate member of Singers Glen Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a member of the 1967 graduating class of Broadway High School and loved NASCAR, playing golf, gardening, flowers, and spending time with his grandchildren. He served in the United States Army in the position of Military Police. He was a member of Singers Glen Baptist Church.
On Aug. 15, 1969, he married the former Juanita Fay Curry, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, Allen Dove, are his children, Angie Dawn Hottinger and husband, Brannon, of Penn Laird and Sherry Lynn Nicholson and husband, Shannon, of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Danielle Hottinger, Bethany Nicholson, Joshua Nicholson and Hailey Hottinger; siblings, Galen Dove and wife, Ellen, of Broadway, Tony Dove and wife, Donna, of Broadway, Esther Hurst and husband, Curt, of Verona and Glenn Dove of Singers Glen.
In addition to his mother, Evelyn Dove, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kathy Dove.
A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Glovier officiating . Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22815 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.