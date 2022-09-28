Mary V. (Earman) Goodwin, 101, of Redfield, S.D., passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield.
Mary’s services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Eastern Star Home Chapel. For those attending, proof of COVID vaccination and a face mask are both required. All guests are asked to enter through the main door.
Her memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Redfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Melissa Rowenhorst officiating. Military honors will take place outside the church directly after the memorial service with lunch and fellowship to follow. Inurnment will be at a later date and Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband in Fort Collins, Colo.
Mary’s memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website, below Mary’s obituary. Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements (www.hykefuneralhome.com).
Mary V. Earman was born on Feb. 1, 1921, to Winton Lee and Anna Pauline (Cline) Earman in Harrisonburg, Va., which is in the Shenandoah Valley. Due to her mother starting a business, she spent most of her time with her grandparents five miles away in Mount Clinton, Va. until she was 14 years old. There she attended elementary and high school. Returning to her mother’s home, she graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1937. At the age of 16, Mary V. attended Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg. She entered Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Cumberland, Md., graduating in 1942. Then she entered the Army Nurse Corps. Mary served as a Lieutenant for three years, two of which were in England. There she met her husband then Captain Kenneth R. Goodwin in 1944. They were married in Fort Collins, Colo., on Oct. 14, 1945.
Ken and Mary lived in Yuma, Ariz., Parker, Colo., and Bismarck, N.D., where Ken worked for the Bureau of Reclamation. In 1953, Ken left the Bureau and became manager of the South Dakota State University Irrigation Research Farm, east of Redfield. In late 1957, Ken and Mary bought a farm four miles north of Redfield on Highway 281, where they ranched and farmed for 33 years. Mary worked 22 years as a Registered Nurse at James Valley Nursing Home in Redfield.
Mary was a member of Redfield’s United Methodist Church for over 50 years. At various times she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served on church committees. In the past, Mary was a member of the United Methodist Women, RN Club, Chickery Chick Extension Club, OES, and was on the AFS Committee. She was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Mary had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, gardening, working crossword puzzles, and playing bridge. Mary loved her family, attending her children’s activities, and filling in as a school nurse occasionally.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Mary is survived by her son, Keith (Terry) Goodwin, Minnetonka, Minn., and her daughter, Joyce (Karl) Stacey, Fort Collins, Colo. She is also survived by two grandsons, four granddaughters, and four great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family kindly requests memorials directed to the Eastern Star Home, PO Box 150, Redfield, SD 57469.
