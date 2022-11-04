Nov. 5, 1971-Sept. 3, 2022
We bid farewell all too soon to Matt. Matt grew up in the Mount Sidney, Va. area, graduated from Fort Defiance High school and Bridgewater College. Matt proudly served two years in the National Guard and had most recently been residing in New Bern, N.C. with his wife, Wendi Franze Flick, who survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Ruth Reid Flick; brother, Andrew; nephews, Parker and Brady, all of Bridgewater, Va.; and daughter, Mikeala Flick, of Garner, N.C. Matt was predeceased by his father, Donald Lee Flick.
Matt had a sense of humor and wit like no other. Over his life he took in many a rescue--most recently Mercedes, his St. Bernard, that was his constant companion. How we wish he would have let us rescue him. On this--his birthday weekend--we miss you Matt!
