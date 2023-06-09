Maurice Clement Burner, 95, of Luray, went to be with our Lord on June 3, 2023, surrounded by family at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Maurice was born on Jan. 4, 1928, in Page County. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia and Leslie Burner; four sisters, Dorothy Evelyn Marston, Mildred Burner, Anna Jeannette Griffith and Esta Mae Grimsley; and three brothers, Leslie Burner Jr., Malcolm Burner and Raynard Burner.
On Jan. 6, 1958, Maurice married the love of his life, Patricia Wine Burner. They were married 65 glorious and wonderful years, having seven very loving and loyal children.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Patricia Wine Burner of Luray; three daughters, Flora Burner Mason of Luray, Julia Burner Cummings (George) of Canada, and Brenda Burner of Luray; four sons, Maurice Burner Jr. (Lisa) of Elkton, Stewart Burner of Stanley, Justin Burner of Luray, and Leslie Burner of Stanley; and 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, who all loved and adored their Pawpaw.
Maurice served in the Korean War and completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He was a Sergeant First Class E7 upon retirement in 1973. He was a combat engineer and received several medals, including a Purple Heart. He also worked as a custodian at Luray Elementary for 10 years.
The family extends special recognition to Flora Mason and Brenda Burner for everything they have done in the past years for our Daddy, and for our Momma, who is the family's rock and our Daddy's caregiver for the past years.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Luray VFW Post 621.
