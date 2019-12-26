Maurice Franklin Wilson, 87, of Luray, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray. He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Stanley, Va.
The funeral will be held at Calvary Independent Brethren Church Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Mr. Wilson served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He married Iona Georgia (Gray) Wilson on July 11, 1956, who preceded him death on April 17, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Randall Lee Wilson and wife, Vickie, of Luray; and grandsons, Mark A. Wilson and Matthew L. Wilson, both of Luray.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, George “Buster” F. Wilson Jr.; sisters, Hazel M. Gray and Mary F. Gray; father, George F. Wilson Sr.; and mother, Minnie L. (Good) Wilson.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
