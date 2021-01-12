Max S. Foltz
Max Shaffer Foltz, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester. He was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Page County and was the son of the late Irvin Foltz and Elizabeth Ruth Shaffer Foltz.
After graduating from Luray High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. After returning home, he became a first generation sheepman on his large three-farm operation in Page County. His father, then retired, had raised cattle on the farm, as had his father before him. Max started with 15 ewes and this modest investment increased to 200 stock ewes in three short years. His local extension agent warned the young sheepman: “you’re getting too big.” Max just smiled and his operation grew to more than 600 ewes and over 30 rams. For almost 14 years, he raised sheep for the National Institute of Health. Sheep were Max’s passion and he was well known for his passion in whatever endeavor he chose.
Max was a member of the Leaksville United Church of Christ, Lafayette Lodge 137, Luray Commandery 19, Royal Arch Chapter 4, Caverns Shrine Club, ACCA Shriners, Scottish Rite and was a life member of the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray.
On April 26, 1978, he married Wanda Hoak Nichols. Max pursued another of his passions, when he and Wanda built The Wooden Lamb restaurant located on the beautiful Shenandoah River, which they owned and operated from 1988 to 1993.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a stepdaughter, Penny Keyser (Tom) of Stanley; his stepgrandchildren, Trey Keyser (Kami) of Upper Tract, W.Va., and Jennifer Keyser (Kate) of Sacramento, Calif.; his stepgreat-grandchildren, Katie Keyser and Kallie Keyser of Upper Tract, W.Va.; a sister, Margaret Yancey of Luray; a niece, Barbara Thomas (Dave) of Luray; a nephew, Billy Yancey (Becky) of Luray; a niece, Karen Fox (Lewis) of Powhatan, Va.; a niece, Ruth Calleo of Kings Park, N.Y.; and a nephew, Donald Sellers (Karen) of Weyers Cave. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Kelley and Irma Sellers.
He will also be greatly missed by his loving companion and man’s best friend, Patch.
The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dale, Faye Coppage, caregiver, and to Blue Ridge Hospice for their professional and compassionate care and support.
At his request, the body was cremated. There will be no public service or visitation at his time. Because of COVID, the family is asking for no visitation at the home but phone calls are welcome.
The family extends thanks for your compassion and understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leaksville United Church of Christ, 3424 SR-616, Luray, VA 22835 or to the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621, 218 Veterans Lane, Luray, VA 22835, Attn.: Dan Bogewic, Treasurer.
