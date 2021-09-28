Maynard Lee “Pops” Sites, 79, of Keezletown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born March 5, 1942, in Keezletown, Va., and was the son of the late Ernest Crawford Sites and Mary Catherine Derrer Sites. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bessie Waugh Sites.
Pops worked at Rockingham Construction where he retired as an Electrical Lineman in 2007 after 40 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion and AM Vets in Harrisonburg. He worked at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4150 as a maintenance worker for several years, where he also served as the inside guard officer. He loved “tinkering” on projects and being outdoors, especially gardening and doing yardwork. He was also an Atlanta Braves fan.
He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Sites Chouiniere and Denise Sites and companion, Chandler Brown. Also surviving are his special friends, Marilyn Loker, Tim Harris, and Clayton and Marsha Justice.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating. The family requests that all in attendance dress casual. Interment will follow at Keezletown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kids Fishing Rodeo, c/o Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4150.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
