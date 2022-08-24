Maynard Stanley Dofflemyer, 74, of Elkton, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Maynard was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Elkton and was a son of the late Miller and Lorraine Morris Dofflemyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Dofflemyer; his in-laws, who were like parents to him, Randolph and Mary Hitt; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norva and Cecil Dofflemyer
He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He attended The Mercy Seat at Elkton and was an avid NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. He graduated from Elkton High School and was a proud member of Elkton VFW. He loved camping with family and friends, riding his golf cart, being outdoors and he enjoyed local car shows and cruise-ins and watching wrestling on television.
Maynard is survived by his wife, Ellen Peggy (Lam) Dofflemyer; a daughter, Billie Jo Dofflemyer and partner, Chris Downey; a grandson, Chaz Dean, who was like a son to him; a brother, Ronnie Dofflemyer; a sister, Vickie Knight and husband, Randall; brother-in-law, Randy Hitt and his wife, Cathy; nephews, Preston Knight and wife, Melissa, Brady Knight, Cecil “Jeff” Dofflemyer and Stevie Hitt; niece, Crystal “Crissy” Dofflemyer; great-nieces, Kaygen Knight, Kynlie Knight, Missy Eppard and her husband, Derik, Breanna Dofflemyer, Whitney Hensley and her husband, Dylan, Karrisa Breeden; Tanya Kozo, who was like a granddaughter to him; special friends, Allen Beasley, Ernie Herring and Frank Beasley and his faithful canine companion, Koko.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.