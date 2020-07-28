Melvin ‘Buddy’ Elwood Nutter
Melvin “Buddy” Elwood Nutter, 91, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Nutter was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was a son of the late Josie May Neiswander Nutter and James “Bock” Nutter Jr. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Arlene Guy, and brothers, Kenneth Wayne Nutter and Richard Neiswander.
Buddy was a veteran who served in the Army during the Korean conflict.
On June 29, 1953, he married his “sweetheart”, Joy Ellen Simon, who passed away July 1, 2020, after 67 years of marriage.
For most of his career, Buddy was employed by Nielsen Construction Company as a masonry superintendent. He also built houses as an independent contractor, and eventually, retired from Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.
Mr. Nutter was a longtime member of People’s Baptist Church, where over the years, he had served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He enjoyed working, hiking in national forests and providing works of service for family and friends.
Buddy is survived by daughter, Chandra Palmer and husband, Sam, along with grandchildren, Zachary Persinger and wife, Jassica, and Mitchell Palmer. Mr. Nutter is also survived by son, Stephen Nutter and wife, Michele, with grandchildren, Stephen Nutter II and wife, Andrea, Hailey Nutter, Tyler Nutter, and Chloe Nutter. Great-grandchildren, Laura and Hope Persinger and Maks and Ashley Evelyn Nutter also remain. In addition, brother, Jim Nutter and wife, Carrie; sister, Esther Harman; and sister-in-law, Mary Neiswander survive.
A private interment will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations of Bibles may be made for Buddy and Joy to Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or online at gideons.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.