Melvin Leroy Conley
Melvin Leroy Conley of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with his two daughters by his side after a long, hard battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Leroy was born Aug. 7, 1933, and was the son of the late Melvin Crawford and Virgie Conley.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked at various jobs in his lifetime. He retired from Tyson’s at age 75, then worked part time at Bowman’s Orchards until 2015 as the “dog man.” He was a devoted father who worked hard to provide for his children. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Baltimore Orioles on television and listening to bluegrass music. He also enjoyed barbecuing chicken, which was loved by all.
He is survived by his children, Donna Ritchie and husband, Carter, of Timberville, Steve Conley and wife, Rita, of Singers Glen, Johnny Conley and wife, Freddy, of Criders, Natalie Dove and husband, John, of Broadway, Darren Conley and wife, Liz, of Fulks Run and Troy Conley and wife, Amanda, of Criders; grandchildren, Carter Ritchie Jr., Nicole Ritchie, Seth Conley, Brienna Earls, Leslie Miller, Shavonne Runion, Travis Turner, River Coakley, Ryne Conley, Cody Conley, Josh Conley, Troy Conley Jr., Tyler Conley, McKensie Carr-Conley, Angel McNeill and Bobby Bradburn Jr.; great-grandchildren, Knox Conley, Brixton Conley, Cayde Earls, Lauren Miller, Isaiah Miller, Caleb Miller, Luke Miller, Ashley Runion, Kaley Runion, Bowen Conley, Gendry Conley and Jordan Shifflett and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy Coakley and Sandra Conley; sisters, Irene Wilkins and Violet “Sis” McDorman; and his faithful dog, Dolly.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Legacy Hospice for helping Leroy and his family with the last part of his journey. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Autumn Trumbo and Kathy Strawderman for their exceptional TLC. Also, an extended thank you to Rhonda Morris for all the exceptional haircuts given to Leroy.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Gospel Hill Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that those who are unvaccinated to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.