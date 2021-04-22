Melvin "Mike" Eugene Higgins Sr., age 94, of Moneta, Va., previously of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of Harry Oliver and Maude Virginia (Edmondson) Higgins. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Evalene Geane Higgins.
Melvin is survived by his son, Melvin "Mickie" Higgins Jr. (Stephanie); grandchildren, Michael Higgins, Leslie Higgins, Jared Higgins (Erica), David Higgins (Julie Campbell) and William Wofter (Corinne Callison); four great-grandchildren; and his niece, Susan Claypool (Joe).
Melvin was a veteran of World War II, serving in Germany for the U.S. Army, achieving rank of Corporal. After returning home, he married his childhood sweetheart and together they had several businesses including a convenience store, restaurant, car lot and a hobby shop.
Brother Melvin "Mike" Eugene Higgins Sr. was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a faithful, Melchizedec Priesthood holder ordained to the office of High Priest in which he served in numerous capacities as a faithful home teacher and priesthood leader and gave a lifetime of service in the kingdom of God. He and his wife, Evalene, served together in the Washington, D.C. temple as workers for over 10 years. They were sealed in the temple, for time and all eternity, as husband and wife.
A graveside ceremony for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Weavers Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be expressed at www.florafuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
