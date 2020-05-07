Mensel Lee Hensley, 80, a resident of Penn Laird, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing Center in Luray. Mr. Hensley was born April 1, 1940, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a son of the late Emmett and Florence Watson Hensley.
Mensel graduated from Montevideo High School in 1958 and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he made a career as an appliance repairman and retired from Sellers Furniture. Mensel enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family. Mensel loved to dance and sing. He was a jokester and gave the world’s best hugs.
On May 3, 1963, he married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Dofflemyer, who survives. They were blessed with two sons, whom Mensel was most proud, Barry W. Hensley and fiancée, Debbie Meadows, of New Hope and Roger C. Hensley and wife, Charlotte, of Elkton.
Some of his best days were spent with his granddaughter, Samantha Cline and husband, Jeremy, and grandson, David Hensley. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Hailey Meadows, Tucker Meadows, Brooklyn Sions, Klayton Hensley, Kolby Hensley, Harloe Shifflett, Rosie Shifflett and Brookelyn Meadows and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the last surviving member of his 12 siblings, Lonnie Hensley, Everett Hensley, Norman Hensley, Larry Hensley, Kenny Hensley, Shirley Hensley, Myrtle Hammer, Mildred Gibson, Zelda Gibson, Rosie Hensley, Jeralene Mercer and Maxine Shreckhise.
A private service will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
