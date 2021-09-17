Mensel Wayne Hammer, 80, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Hammer was born April 4, 1941, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Jesse Edward and Rosa Dean Hammer.
He served our country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. Mensel enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting and fishing. He worked for Crompton Metals for 23 years as a machine mechanic and retired from VDOT. He loved spending time with his devoted wife of 58 years and she was his caregiver for the last three years. He also loved spending time with his family and his great-grandson.
On June 29, 1963, he married Dorothy “Dot” Grimsley Hammer, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Mensel W. Hammer II and fiancé, Lena; a daughter, Pamela Hammer; brothers, Roland, Larry, and Randy Hammer; sisters, Margie Mayes and Wanda Comer; five grandchildren and one great-grandson, his pride and joy, Grayson Hammer.
Besides his father and mother, he was preceded in death by siblings, John, Bernie, Rodney, Owen, Billy, Wampler and Douglas Hammer and Jetta Raynes, Rosalie Price, Janet Roach, Doris Helfrich and Mareta Marshall.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
