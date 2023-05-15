Meredith Lee Sine went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2023, following a year of declining health. Born to parents, Alfred J. Sine and Ethel Miller Cook on Sept. 29, 1942, in Woodstock, Va.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Rhodes Sine; half brother, Ralph J. Sine (Becky); half sister, Barbara Sine McDonald; stepsisters, Judy Cook Hodson and Sandra Cook Hockman; stepbrother, Jerry Cook; brothers-in-law, Mac Rhodes (Paula) and Ted Rhodes (Jan). Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Mildred Ritter Sine; stepfather, Clarence Cook; and his beloved pets, Gypsy, Blue Eyes and Pookee.
Meredith was raised in Columbia Furnace, Va., and was a member of the first graduating class of Central High School, Woodstock (1960) and he always looked forward to attending class reunions.
He served in the Army National Guard during the 1960s.
Following retirement, he enjoyed spending mornings with his coffee club buddies at McDonalds or Burger King. He also enjoyed boiling apple butter with the Columbia Furnace Community Club and was the last surviving charter member of the club. Meredith preferred the "Good News" Bible and would often purchase new or used Bibles and give to friends.
He liked to mow and garden using his Wheel Horse tractor and grow vegetables to give away to family, friends and neighbors.
Meredith was a member of the St. Luke Covenant Brethren Church and also attended First Church and Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Ames Cemetery, Bridgewater, Va. with Pastor Terri Luzynski and Pastor Freddie Helsley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
