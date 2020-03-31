Michael B. Thompson, 77, of Broadway, Va., went to his heavenly home March 30, 2020. He passed away at his residence after several years of illness. He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Princeton, W.Va., and was a son of the late Arthur and Ella Mae Thompson.
Michael was a long-distance truck driver for Blizzard Trucking. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict.
On Dec. 24, 1997, he married the former Joyce Mathias, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lisa Smith and companion, William Wood, of Broadway; one grandson, Barry Smith of Broadway; one sister, Karen Thomas of Dallas, Texas; and his special companions, Milo and Shilo.
At Michael’s request, his body was cremated. A graveside service will be private.
Flowers are to be omitted and memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
