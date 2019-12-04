Michael Edward Shoemaker
Michael Edward Shoemaker, 68, of New Market, died Dec. 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 30, 1951, in Moorefield, W.Va., and was a son of the late Elwood Lee Shoemaker and Anna Drake Crites.
He was a painter for Mike Miller and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Wayne Hall and Michael Hall; a sister, Deborah Shoemaker Lantz; a brother, Markel F. Shoemaker; a niece, Summer Shoemaker; four nephews, Ronald D. Shoemaker, Danny F. Hardy, Steven W. Hardy and Wesley A. Hardy; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Crites, and a nephew, Brandon L. Hardy.
At his request, Michael’s body will be cremated and there will not be any services at this time.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
