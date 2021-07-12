STAUNTON -- Michael James “Mike” Baiotto, 76, husband of Jacquelyn Ann (Wiand) Lea Baiotto of Staunton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Baiotto was born Nov. 12, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late Paul Rush and Helen Magdalene (Watkins) Baiotto.
Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country proudly during the Vietnam War from 1965 – 1972. During his enlistment, Mike received the rank of E-5, served on USS Lowry and received three letters of Recommendation. He was a 1962 graduate of Arnolds Park High School where he was a star baseball player, he played basketball and was class President and Valedictorian. Mike retired from McQuay/Daikin as a Manufacturing Engineer, starting his career in 1973 in Spirit Lake, Iowa and later transferring to Verona in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, collecting all sports memorabilia and coin collecting.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, survivors include two sons, Michael “Mike” Lea and Robert Baiotto and wife, Stephanie; a daughter, Shannon (Lea) Weaver and husband, Curt; six grandchildren, Michael Warren Lea, Jessica Lea Rankin, Teagan Baiotto, Ethan Baiotto, Bailee Weaver, Calen Weaver and Tanner Weaver; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey Rankin and Kaylea Rankin; three sisters, Beth (Baiotto) Miller, Marilyn (Baiotto) Cellamare and Carol (Baiotto) Long; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Christopher Walker. The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
