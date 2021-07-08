Mitchell ‘Mitch’ Rawley Layman
Mitchell “Mitch” Rawley Layman, 99, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. He had resided the past few years at Shenandoah Terrace, New Market, Va.
Mr. Layman was born in Daphna, Va., on April 20, 1922. He was the son of Paul and Mary Branner Layman, who both preceded him in death, as did a brother, Haller Layman.
Mr. Layman joined the Navy in 1941 and served as an Armed Guard aboard Liberty Ships. He was wounded on the S.S. Stephen Crane when it was bombed and torpedoed in 1944. He was a life member of VFW Post 9660 Chimney Rock and was a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Tenth Legion.
On March 20, 1944, Mr. Layman married the late Bertha Lee Good Layman.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Ritchie and husband, Don, and Wanda Quesenberry and husband, Henry; four grandchildren, Lisa Mitchell and husband, Dennis, Scott Morris and wife, Pam, Jody Quesenberry and wife, Carol, and Jared Quesenberry and wife, Kristin; nine great-grandchildren, Dylon Mitchell and wife, Reba, Caleb Mitchell, Alec Mitchell, Kirsten Morris, Angel Morris, Madison Quesenberry, Morgan Quesenberry, Hunter Quesenberry and Caleb Quesenberry; one great-great-grandson; three stepgreat-grandchildren and a brother, Carroll Layman.
Pastor Archie Webster will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Cemetery in Mayland.
Those wishing to sign the book and view may do so Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
