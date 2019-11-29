Murray Wilson Harvey, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Murray was born in Bridgewater on July 18, 1928, a son of the late Ethel Margarite (Whitmore) and Allen Shields Harvey.
He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during Korea, earning the SVC Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. He was a lifelong member of Bridgewater Vol. Fire Dept, Meyers Hodges VFW Post 8644, and Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
On Feb. 22, 1951, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Nancy (Miller) Harvey, who survives.
Murray is also survived by three sons, Dale Harvey and wife, Pam, of Dayton, Fred Harvey of Bridgewater, and Bruce Harvey and wife, Lisa, of Harrisonburg; grandson, Cord Harvey of Bridgewater; step-granddaughter, Alexis Fitzgerald of Harrisonburg, and sister, Flora Belle Byrd of Dayton.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Harvey; sister, Joan Sipe, and an infant son.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Christy Dowdy and the Rev. Robert Alley officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
